Greece confirms 1,047 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 58 fatalities; 458 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 1,047 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 16 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 136,976 of which 5,380 relate to travel from abroad and 40,566 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 458 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 80.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 140 of them are women. Another 877 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 58 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,730 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1923 were women.