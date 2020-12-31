Greece registers 942 coronavirus cases on Wed.; intubations currently at 443

Greece registered 942 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 22 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Greece has so far registered 137,918 cases. Of these, 5,412 are related to travel abroad and 40,963 to already known cases.

A total of 443 patients are currently on ventilators. Their median age is 67 years, and 79.5 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more. Some 142 are women.

So far, 885 have been discharged from Intensive Care Units since the start of the pandemic in Greece.

In addition, EODY also registered 58 deaths, bringing the standing total to 4,788. Of the total, the median age of the deceased was 79 and 95.5 pct had an underlying disorder and/or were aged 70 or more, while 1,948 were women.