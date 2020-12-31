Telecoms providers sign contract for launch of 5G networks

The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission on Wednesday signed contracts with three telecoms providers (Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind) for the use of the 700MHz, 2GHz, 3400-3800 MHz and 26 GHz radio frequency band widths, which pave the way for a Greek 5G network.

In an address, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis spoke about the way the tender was carried out and the fact that some bandwidths were not included for use in research to develop products.

“For us it is a first step,” he said, talking about the anticipated financial imprint of the new 5G networks, which are expected to create 69,000 new jobs by 2030 and create 12 billion euros in added value.

He noted that the change will come chiefly from industrial applications, the change in the production model for every sector of the economy.

AMNA