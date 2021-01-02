Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 431 patients currently intubated

Greece confirmed 262 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 22 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 139,709 of which 5,457 relate to travel from abroad and 41,741 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 431 patients are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 79.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 288 of them are men. Another 896 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 40 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,921 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 2,918 were men.