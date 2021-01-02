Healthcare for UK nationals living in Greece

State healthcare in Greece is not completely free. You may still have to pay to use some parts of the healthcare system.

UK nationals usually access the Greek healthcare system in one of these ways:

paying national insurance contributions if you’re registered to work in Greece

using a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) for temporary stays

registering a UK-issued S1 form in Greece

Healthcare if you live and work in Greece

You must register as a resident if you want to stay in Greece for more than 3 months.

If you’re employed or self-employed in Greece, you’ll have to register with the Greek authorities and get a social insurance number.

Once you’re registered to work in Greece and make social insurance contributions, you’ll be entitled to state-run healthcare on the same basis as a Greek citizen.

Public healthcare in Greece is run by the Greek National Organisation for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY). The EOPYY website (in Greek only) has information on:

how to access healthcare

EOPYY’s local offices that cover all Greek regions

EOPYY-contracted doctors

For non-emergency hospital appointments, you need a referral from an EOPYY doctor, health centre or local health unit (TOMY).

If you are not working and do not have a registered S1, you’ll have to take out private health insurance.

You may be entitled to a Greek EHIC for travel, including visits to the UK.

You may also have the right to apply for a UK S1 if you start drawing a UK State Pension

How to register

Social insurance is called AMKA in Greek. You can get an AMKA number through your local citizens service centre or KEP office (website in Greek).

Once you’ve got your AMKA, you must register online with EOPYY (website in Greek). This will give you access to state healthcare services on the same basis as a Greek citizen.

How much you’ll pay

If you’re registered with EOPYY, you can see an EOPYY doctor for free or at a reduced cost.

Treatment in a state hospital is free if you’ve been referred by an EOPYY doctor or health centre.

You’ll pay around 25% of the cost of prescriptions, depending on the medicine. You may be able to get free or reduced cost medication, for example if you have a chronic illness.

If you go to a private clinic contracted with EOPYY, only part of the cost is covered by the state. You’ll need to make a co-payment towards the cost of your treatment.

If your UK employer has sent you to Greece temporarily (‘posted workers’)

A posted worker is someone who’s employed or self-employed in the UK, and temporarily sent to another European Economic Area (EEA) country.

UK posted workers can access healthcare in Greece using a UK-issued EHIC or an S1 form if Greece opts in to posted worker arrangements as a part of the agreement with the EU. Greece needs to confirm this by the end of January 2021.

If Greece does not opt in to posted worker arrangements, you may need to do one or more of the following:

join a local healthcare scheme

cover the cost of your healthcare with private health insurance

HMRC has a helpline for National Insurance enquiries from non-UK residents. They can answer questions about posted worker status and explain which documents you will need to get healthcare while posted.

UK-funded healthcare: using an S1 form in Greece

There’s different guidance if you have an S1 as a posted worker.

You may be entitled to state healthcare paid for by the UK if you’re a Greek resident and receive a UK State Pension.

You may also be entitled to an S1 form if you’re a frontier worker (someone who works in one state and lives in another). You must contact HMRC National Insurance enquiries to find out if you’re eligible.

If you’ve been living in Greece since before 1 January 2021, you may also be entitled to an S1 if you receive some other ‘exportable benefits’.

Not all UK benefits that can be claimed while abroad entitle you to UK-funded healthcare. Read more about claiming benefits if you move abroad or contact Jobcentre Plus to ask about a benefit.

Once you have an S1 form, you must register it on the Greek system.

This will mean you and your dependants will be entitled to state healthcare in Greece on the same basis as an insured Greek citizen.

You’ll also get:

a UK-issued EHIC for travel

for travel planned treatments in other EU countries

If you moved to the EU before 1 January 2021, you’ll have access to the NHS in England when you’re visiting.

Dependants and family members may be classified differently in Greece than the UK.

Check with the local authorities when you register your S1 form.

How to get an S1 form

If you have a UK State Pension, you must request an application form by phone from NHS Overseas Healthcare Services.

NHS Overseas Healthcare Services

Telephone: +44 (0)191 218 1999

Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm

Saturday, 9am to 3pm

How to use an S1 form in Greece

You’ll need to register as a resident then get a Greek social insurance (AMKA) number through your local citizens service centre or KEP office (website in Greek).

Once you’ve got your AMKA, you can register your S1 form with the Greek National Organisation for Healthcare Services Provision (EOPYY, website in Greek).

This will mean you’re entitled to access state healthcare on the same basis as a Greek citizen.