January 4, 2021

Abrupt shop closures a “negative development’ says Piraeus Chamber of Commerce

January 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The intensified restrictions and shop closures announced by the government, and which are taking effect on Sunday, are “a negative development,” said President of Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EVEP) Vassilis Korkidis on Saturday. 

However, he noted that “if these only last a week, as announced, I would say that they are not going to be damaging, considering the retail sector is awaiting the start of the winter sales season on Monday January 11,” he pointed out. 

“What stands out from this abrupt decision is the Finance Ministry’s reflexes, which announced rent exemptions for the month of January in the retail sector,” he noted. 

