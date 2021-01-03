Covid-19 vaccine deliveries for medical and admin staff continue at Greek regional hospitals

The hospitals of Chania and Iraklio on Crete, and Trikala and Karditsa in central Greece received batches of Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday in a program of vaccinations at regional hospitals following Athens and Thessaloniki that prioritizes medical staff.

Vaccination of doctors and nursing staff at state hospitals continues apace as the vaccines arrived in Greece as of the end of December in batches distributed to EU countries.

The deliveries in special vehicles were in all cases accompanied by local and regional directors. At all four hospitals, the medical staff will be vaccinated as of Monday morning.

In Chania, NW Crete, the vaccinations arrived by special vehicle of the Aegean and Cretan Association of Pharmacists, supervised by the region’s health authorities. The first to be vaccinated at the city hospital will be doctors and nurses in the intensive care unit (ICU) and the Covid clinic.

At the University Hospital of Iraklio the vaccines will also go to hospital staff on Monday morning.

On the mainland, the General Hospital of Trikala received the first batches of the vaccination on Sunday morning.

Vaccines were delivered at the General Hospital of Karditsa accompanied by police cars.

Hospitals of Kozani, Ptolemais in Macedonia

Continuing the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to regional hospitals, the Mamatseio Hospital of Kozani and the Bodossakis Hospital of Ptolemais each received a batch of 200 on Sunday.

The vaccines in the two northern Greek hospitals were received by the institutions’ directors and in Kozani by a regional administrator as well.

Vaccination of medical and administrative staff will begin on Monday morning.