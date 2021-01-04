Greece confirms 427 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 407 patients currently intubated

Greece confirmed 427 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 9 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 140,526 of which 5,478 relate to travel from abroad and 42,054 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 407 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 82.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 268 of them are men. Another 902 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 54 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,011 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 2,976 were men.