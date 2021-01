New composition of the government announced after cabinet reshuffle on Monday

The newly-appointed government spokesperson Christos Tarantilis announced the new composition of the government following a cabinet reshuffle at noon on Monday, in a press conference at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication.

The new ministers will be sworn in on Tuesday.

The new composition of the government is as follows:

Prime Minister: Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Vice President of the government: Panagiotis Pikrammenos

Finance Ministry

Minister: Christos Staikouras

Alternate Finance Minister for Fiscal Policy: Theodoros Skylakakis

Deputy Minister for Taxation Policy and Public Property: Apostolos Vesyropoulos

Deputy Minister for the Financial System: Giorgos Zavvos

Development and Investments Ministry

Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Alternate Minister for Private Investment Issues: Nikos Papathanasis

Deputy Minister for Public Investments and the Partnership Contract for the Growth Framework: Yiannis Tsakiris

Deputy Minister for Research and Technology: Christos Dimas

Foreign Affairs Ministry

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Alternate Minister for European Affairs: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness: Kostas Fragogiannis

Deputy Minister for Greeks Abroad: Kostas Vlasis

Citizen Protection Ministry

Minister: Michalis Chrisochoidis

Deputy Minister for Anti-Crime Policy: Lefteris Economou

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management: Nikos Hardalias

National Defence Ministry

Minister: Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Deputy Minister: Alkiviadis Stefanis

Education and Religions Ministry

Minister: Niki Kerameus

Deputy Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Special Education: Zetta Makri

Deputy Minister for Higher Education Issues: Angelos Syrigos

Labour and Social Affairs Ministry

Minister: Kostis Hatzidakis

Deputy Minister for Social insurance Issues: Panagiotis Tsakloglou

Deputy Minister for Welfare and Social Solidarity Issues: Domna Michaelidou

Deputy Minister for Demographic Policy and Family: Maria Syreggela

Health Minister

Minister: Vassilis Kikilias

Alternate Minister for Health Services: Vassilis Kontozamanis

Deputy Minister for Mental health Issues: Zoi Rapti

Environment and Energy Ministry

Minister: Kostas Skrekas

Deputy Minister for Environmental Protection Issues: Giorgos Amyras

Deputy Minister for Spatial Planning and the Urban Environment: Nikos Tagaras

Culture and Sports Ministry

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy Minister for Issues of Contemporary Culture: Nikolaos Giatromanolakis

Deputy Minister for Sports: Lefteris Avgenakis

Justice Ministry

Minister: Kostas Tsiaras

Deputy Minister for Issues of International Cooperation and Human Rights: Giorgios Kotsiras

Interior Ministry

Minister: Makis Voridis

Alternate Minister for Local Authority Issues: Stelios Petsas

Deputy Minister for Macedonia-Thrace Issues: Stavros Kalafatis

Digital Governance Ministry

Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Deputy Minister for Simplifying Procedures: Giorgos Georgantas

Deputy Minister for Special Digital Projects and the Land Cadastre: Giorgos Stylios

Infrastructure and Transport Ministry

Minister: Kostas Karamanlis

Deputy Minister for Transport Issues: Yiannis Kefalogiannis

Shipping and Island Policy Ministry

Minister: Yiannis Plakiotakis

Deputy Minister for Shipping Sector Issues: Kostas Katsafados

Rural Development and Foods Ministry

Minister: Spilios Livanos

Deputy Minister for the Common Agricultural Policy: Yiannis Economou

Deputy Minister for Fisheries Policy: Fotini arabatzi

Tourism Ministry

Minister: Haris Theoharis

Deputy Minister for Tourism Education and Special Forms of Tourism: Sofia Zacharaki

Migration and Asylum Ministry

Minister: Notis Mitarachi

Deputy Minister for Integration: Sofia Voultepsi

Minister of State: Giorgos Gerapetritis

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister at the Minister of State: Thodoris Livanios

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Coordinating the Government’s Work: Akis Skertsos

Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Communication and Information Issues and Government Spokesperson: Christos Tarantilis

Alternate Government Spokesperson: Aristotelia Peloni

The following proposals were made:

Secretary of the Parliamentary Group: Yiannis Bougas

Parliamentary Spokesperson: Yiannis Vroutsis

Alterate Parliamentary Spokespersons: Christos Boukoros, Thanos Plevris