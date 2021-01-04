January 5, 2021

The vaccination of people working in public hospitals began on Monday

January 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The vaccination of the staff working in public hospitals started on Monday and will be completed in three phases.

Today, 42 new hospitals (incl. Chania and Heraklion) were being added to the nine hospitals that already carry out vaccinations with the total number of vaccinations per day reaching 5,000.

On January 8, an additional 55 hospitals will be added.

Gradually, the military hospitals will be added to the hospitals of the national health system to be inluded in the programme, while the vaccination of people working in the private health sector is also expected to begin.

Today also started the vaccination of those living and working in nursing homes. The vaccination of this group will be completed by January 20.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 people will be vaccinated by January 20.

