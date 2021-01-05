Greece registers 928 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 405 intubated patients

Greece registered 928 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 31 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 145,453 of which 5,517 relate to travel from abroad and 42,416 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 405 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 83.5 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 270 of them are men. Another 907 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 40 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,051 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 2,999 were men.