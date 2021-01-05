Ministry handover ceremonies underway on Tuesday

Several ministers and deputy ministers assumed their duties on Tuesday, following their swearing-in ceremony, held on the day in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The handover ceremonies were each held separately at ministries, where outgoing officials welcomed the new appointees.

The new Rural Development and Foods Minister Spilios Livanos took over from his predecessor Makis Voridis at the ministry, assuming his first ministerial post after serving as New Democracy’s parliamentary spokesperson. Voridis, who is taking over the interior ministry, welcomed him and expressed confidence in his abilities.

The two new Deputy Ministers of Education also assumed their duties on Tuesday afternoon. Zeta Makri and Aggelos Syrigos took over from Sophia Zacharaki and Vassilis Digalakis, respectively. Makri will be responsible for issues pertaining to schools at all grades, and Syrigos will take on issues concerning universities. Minister Niki Kerameus, who was present in the handover, wished them every strength and success in their new duties.

The new Shipping & Island Policy Deputy Minister Konstantinos Katsafardos was warmly welcomed by Minister Giannis Plakiotakis, who mentioned that the ministry’s new bill on island policy will be tabled in parliament later in January.

The new Energy & Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas was welcomed by former Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. In a speech, Hatzidakis referred to the ministry’s work thus far, mentioning reforms in the electricity market and important legislations that have ensured the future of renewable energy sources in Greece.

New Deputy Justice Minister Giorgos Kotsiras assumed his duties on Tuesday and was also welcomed by Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras. “There is a long road ahead of us, in our attempt to reach the era of digital justice,” said Tsiaras in his welcoming speech.

The new Deputy Tourism Minister Sophia Zacharaki assumed her duties τοο, and was welcomed by both Minister Harry Theocharis and outgoing Deputy Minister Manos Konsolas. In her speech, Zacharaki said that tourism will help Greece “stand on its own two feet” in 2021, and that the specific industry will “play a catalytic role in exiting the crisis.”

The new Interior Minister Makis Voridis assumed his duties alongide new Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas and new Deputy Minister for Macedonia & Thrace Stavros Kalafatis. Until their new appointment, Voridis served as Rural Development & Foods Minister and Petsas as the government’s spokesperson. Outgoing Minister Takis Theodorikakos welcomed Voridis and the new ministers. A separate handover ceremony at the Interior Ministry’s Macedonia & Thrace sector will take place on Thursday, January 7, at 11:00.

AMNA