PM expresses concern over Holy Synod’s reaction in meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday sought to defuse the tension that has arisen with respect to the celebration of Epiphany, in a brief meeting with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos on the sidelines of the ceremony to swear in the new members of the cabinet.

The prime minister expressed his concern over Monday’s decision taken by the Holy Synod, in defiance of a government ban on church-goers attending Epiphany services as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He urged the Church to assume its share of responsibility and to assist in the great effort to minimise the repercussions of the pandemic, thus enabling children to return to school as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the need for everyone to strictly follow the health rules and measures and said that the Church had an obligation to provide a good example, as it has done until today, and to support the common effort.