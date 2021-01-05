January 6, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

PM expresses concern over Holy Synod’s reaction in meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday sought to defuse the tension that has arisen with respect to the celebration of Epiphany, in a brief meeting with Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos on the sidelines of the ceremony to swear in the new members of the cabinet.

The prime minister expressed his concern over Monday’s decision taken by the Holy Synod, in defiance of a government ban on church-goers attending Epiphany services as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He urged the Church to assume its share of responsibility and to assist in the great effort to minimise the repercussions of the pandemic, thus enabling children to return to school as soon as possible.

He also highlighted the need for everyone to strictly follow the health rules and measures and said that the Church had an obligation to provide a good example, as it has done until today, and to support the common effort.

More Stories

Greece registers 928 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 405 intubated patients

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kindergartens, primary schools to reopen on Jan. 11; grades 7-12 to restart e-classes on Jan. 8 until further notice

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ministry handover ceremonies underway on Tuesday

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 928 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 405 intubated patients

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kindergartens, primary schools to reopen on Jan. 11; grades 7-12 to restart e-classes on Jan. 8 until further notice

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM expresses concern over Holy Synod’s reaction in meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Ministry handover ceremonies underway on Tuesday

January 5, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom