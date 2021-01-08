January 9, 2021

All passengers arrriving on flights from foreign airports to be placed in seven-day quarantine

January 8, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

All passengers arriving in Greece on flights from foreign airports will be placed in a seven-day quarantine while the existing COVID-19 Notams are extended for flights from abroad until midnight on Thursday, January 21.

Specifically, according to the Civil Aviation Authority , all passengers entering Greece from abroad, including EU member-states, will be placed in seven-day self isolation at the place they have declared as a temporary residence in the Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

There will also be random rapid tests on arrivals from abroad. For those arriving from the UK, there will be rapid tests for all passengers and at the end of the seven-day quarantine they must also repeat the PCR test. If any passenger tests positive, the quarantine will be extended to 14 days.

