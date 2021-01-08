Platform for vaccination appointments to open on Monday for citizens over 85

The platform emvolio.gov.gr will open on Monday for citizens over 85 years-old, underlined Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas in an interview with ANT1 TV on Friday.

As he said “it is the first step and the procedure must be understandable. Those over 85 that are registered for the electronic prescription system will on Monday receive a message on their mobile phone that will inform them which vaccination centre and which date is recommended for them”.

The ministry said that the procedure will be simple and easy to understand.

Finally, Georgantas said that those who are not registered on the e-prescription system and are over 85 will be able to seek assistance in getting an appointment from pharmacies or Citizens’ Service Centres.