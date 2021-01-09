Civil Aviation extends flying restrictions through Jan 18

The aviation directive is extended until Monday, January 18, 2021, which allows only essential domestic travel at all airports in the country.

In particular, with new NOTAMs of the Civil Aviation Authority, aiming at the protection of passengers and citizens from COVID-19 disease, the aviation directive concerning domestic flights is extended until 18/1/21 at 06:00 in the morning, (regularly passenger flights, general aviation and business routes – domestic flights, commercial and general / business aviation), which provides that only essential domestic travel are allowed (Essential Travel) at the airports of the country, which includes travel for health, business / for business purposes, for objective family reasons (family reunification) and for return to permanent residence.

The following flights are excluded from notam:

* Hellenic national healthcare system flights.

* State flights.

* Sanitary flights.

* Humanitarian flights.

* Emergency flights.

* Military flights.

* Cargo flights.

* Fire fighting flights.

* Frontex flights.

* Technical landing where passengers do not disembark.

* Ferry flights.