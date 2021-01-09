Greece confirms 800 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs; 362 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 800 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 11 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 144.293 of which 5,598 relate to travel from abroad and 43,583 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 362 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 85.4 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more. Another 954 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 32 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,227 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.