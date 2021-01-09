January 10, 2021

Schools to reopen on Monday with special measures

January 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Nurseries and pre-schools will reopen on Monday January 11.

Kindergartens and primary schools will also reopen on Monday January 11, as decided by the Education Ministry. 

Both teachers and pupils must wear a mask at all times in all indoor areas of the school buildings.

There will be antiseptics in all schools, cleaning of all areas will be meticulous, supervised by local government authorities. 

Sampling checks will be carried out by EODY at schools, where necessary. 

