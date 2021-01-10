Online platform for Covid-19 vaccinations emvolio.gov.gr to begin operating on Monday

The online platform for Covid-19 vaccination appointments http://emvolio.gov.gr will open on Monday ahead of the start of the second phase of the “Eleftheria” vaccination programme on January 20, when vaccination of the over-85s will begin. More than 100,000 people are estimated to be vaccinated in this age group. The programme began with the vaccination of front line staff in healthcare, as well as staff and residents in retirement homes and care homes.

This group is estimated at around 120,000 people. of which 40,163 had been vaccinated by Saturday, while the goal is to vaccinate 220,000 people by the end of the month, having secure the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for them.

Members of the public can check whether they belong to priority groups by typing in their AMKA number, name and surname on the website and the mobile app, otherwise they can send an SMS to the dedicated phone line 13034.

Anyone already registered for the electronic prescription system will receive an automatic message with a proposed appointment and simply needs to send confirmation, either through the emvolio.gov.gr website (using their TAXIS username and password), or through an SMS to the 13034 phone line.

For those unfamiliar with the use of computers and mobile apps, appointments can be arranged with assistance from Citizen Service Centres and pharmacies.

Citizens will receive a unique code number for their appointment and a QR code, depending on how the appointment is arranged. The application also arranges the repeat vaccination at the same time, as well as sending a reminder e-mail and SMS with instructions in preparation for the appointment three days beforehand.

Those turning up for their appointment will be asked to have their code-number or QR code and a form of ID. They will then be asked to fill in a questionnaire that includes general questions and others specific to the type of vaccine being used. Depending on the answers and after an assessment of their overall physical condition by a doctor, a decision will be taken on whether to proceed with the vaccination. The vaccination centre will also register the details of the vaccine dose used and the patient, allowing traceability and pharmaceutical monitoring.

AMNA