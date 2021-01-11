January 11, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Current high temperatures to swing sharply lower from Tuesday

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The unseasonally high temperatures, accompanied by high dust concentrations, seen over the weekend, especially in south and central Greece, will continue on Monday, before falling sharply down again on Tuesday, when the warm air masses are replaced by colder air coming from central Europe.

According to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) weather service, meteo.gr, this will lead to a significant drop in temperatures throughout the country during the coming week.

More Stories

PHOTOS: NSA Souda Bay Receives COVID Vaccine

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 444 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths on Monday; 350 in ICUs nationally

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Primary school, pre-schools opened on Monday

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

PHOTOS: NSA Souda Bay Receives COVID Vaccine

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 444 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths on Monday; 350 in ICUs nationally

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Primary school, pre-schools opened on Monday

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Current high temperatures to swing sharply lower from Tuesday

January 11, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom