Current high temperatures to swing sharply lower from Tuesday
The unseasonally high temperatures, accompanied by high dust concentrations, seen over the weekend, especially in south and central Greece, will continue on Monday, before falling sharply down again on Tuesday, when the warm air masses are replaced by colder air coming from central Europe.
According to the National Observatory of Athens (NOA) weather service, meteo.gr, this will lead to a significant drop in temperatures throughout the country during the coming week.