Greece confirms 444 new coronavirus cases, 39 deaths on Monday; 350 in ICUs nationally

Greece confirmed 444 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 12 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Greece has a total of 145,179 confirmed cases, of which 5,630 are linked to travel abroad and 43,957 to already confirmed cases.

Another 350 individuals are on ventilators in Greece. Their median age is 68. Of these, 85.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, and 242 of them are men.

A total of 962 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed 39 deaths, bringing the total of people who have died of Covid-19 to 5,302. Of the latter, their median age was 79 and 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more, while 3,130 were men.