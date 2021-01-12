Greece confirms 866 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 337 patients currently intubated

Greece confirmed 866 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 12 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 146,020 of which 5,651 relate to travel from abroad and 44,252 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 337 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 85.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 234 of them are men. Another 997 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 27 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,329 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,149 were men.