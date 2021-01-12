Ministry reviewing option of in-store appointments for shut clothing, shoe, jewelry retailers

The Development and Investments Ministry has reacted positively to a proposal by retailers for reopening on the “click in shop” method, head of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) Giorgos Karanikas said on Monday after a meeting with the minister.

The “click in shop” allows a consumer to set up an appointment to visit the store for a limited time, in order to try on shoes, clothes and jewelry and avoid the hassle of possible returns of merchandise through courier services.

The ministry “is committed to doing directly what is humanly possible and allowed due to the pandemic to return to operations part of the market at the very least,” Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday. After the meeting Georgiadis asserted that the ministry “fully understands the massive problems created by the extended lockdown in all trade enterprises – we are especially concerned about clothing and shoe businesses, as they are particularly linked to the sales season.”

Karanikas the hope the decision to allow the reopening this way is implemented shortly.