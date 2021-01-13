January 14, 2021

First doses of the Moderna vaccine have arrived in Greece

January 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The first 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines arrived in Greece on Wednesday.  At total of 20,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected to be delivered to Greece in January, 115,000 doses in February and 105,000 doses in March. The total deliveries of the Moderna vaccine to Greece in the first three months of 2021 will reach 240,000 doses.

Additionally, up to the end of January, Greece will receive 427,050 doses from Pfizer by the end of February and 558,675 doses by the end of March. A total of 1,348,425 doses will be delivered by Pfizer to Greece by the end of March. There is also the prospect that another 1,180,930 doses will be added to these under the additional EU-Pfizer agreement.

