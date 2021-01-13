Greece confirms 671 new coronavirus infections, 25 deaths on Wednesday

Greece confirmed 671 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 17 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Confirmed cases since the pandemic broke out stand at 146,688, of which 5,673 are linked to travel abroad and 44,562 to already registered cases.

Currently 340 people are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.5 percent have an underlying condition or are 70 years old or older, and 239 of them are men.

Another 1,000 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

EODY also confirmed another 25 deaths from Covid-19, bringing all novel-coronavirus-related deaths in Greece to 5,354. Of all the deceased, their median age was 79 years and 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. A total of 3,161 (59 pct) were men.