Greece registers 599 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 328 patients in ICUs

Greece registered 599 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 4 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 147,238 of which 5,682 relate to travel from abroad and 44,815 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 328 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 69 years, 88.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 227 of them are men. Another 1,006 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 33 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,387 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,183 were men.