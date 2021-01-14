Recent figures make Greece only EU country with ‘green’ zones on ECDC pandemic map

The good epidemiological data of the recent days in Greece is reflected in the pandemic maps put out by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday, in which Greece is the only European Union country with “green zones” indicating a low rate of novel coronavirus infections. The maps are based on data for the 14 days up to midnight on Tuesday each week.

These ‘green’ zones – which concern the combined indicator made up of the 14-day notification rate, testing rate and test positivity – are in parts of Epirus and the Ionian, Cyclades and Dodecanese island groups. The remainder of the country is also doing better than the EU average and is in the next-best ‘yellow zone’ at a time when most EU countries are in the ‘red zone’.

All of Greece is marked ‘green’ for positivity rates, meaning that this is below 4 pct, at a time when most of Europe is marked yellow for rates greater than or equal to 4 pct.

Greece was also among countries with the fewest cases per 100,000 population during that period.