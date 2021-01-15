Civil protection ministry ready to deal with any problems that may arise from cold snap ‘Leandros’

Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis on Friday chaired a meeting on the bad weather expected to affect Greece over the next few days, attended by Deputy Minister of Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias and the Secretary General of Infrastructure, Giorgos Karagiannis, at the Civil Protection Operations Centre.

During the discussion, the full coordination of all the civil defence agencies involved was confirmed, as well as their operational readiness.

“A very large meeting was held in order to prepare for dealing with the problems that may arise from the bad weather that is coming. I want to believe that all the measures that have been taken will help, so that no problem arises. And whatever problem may arise, we are ready to deal with it immediately, without further impact on traffic and the economic life of the country. With the coordination of all of us, with the Civil Protection Centre open 24 hours, with the services of the Fire Brigade, the Police, the regional authorities throughout the country, I believe that everything will be dealt with effectively,” Chrisochoidis said after the meeting.

A cold front with very low temperatures has started affecting Greece as of Wednesday evening. The temperature has dropped to below freezing during the night in many areas, while areas at a higher altitudes in central and northern Greece will have freezing temperatures between Saturday and Monday.

This cold snap, named Leandros, will bring snow over a large part of the mainland and is forecast to end on Monday, January 18.