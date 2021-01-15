Greece confirms 610 new coronavirus infections on Friday; 319 intubated nationally

Greece confirmed 610 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 25 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

All confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s first case in Greece total 147,860. Of these, 5,709 are linked to travel abroad and 45,140 to already known cases.

Nationally, 319 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69. A majority of 87.7 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more.

Another 1,109 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 34 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,421. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,203 were men.