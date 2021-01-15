Visit Greece App voted best of the year at the e-volution Awards 2021

The Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has won top awards for the mobile phone application Visit Greece, developed by GNTO and Warply with the support of Mastercard and Eurobank, at the e-volution Awards 2021. The Visit Greece app specifically won the following awards: a Platinum award as best app in the category of Specialised Practices and Strategy, as well as a Gold award as “Best Mobile app” of the year in the same category and a Gold award as “Best in Travel & Tourism” in the E-commerce and e-business category. It is noted that the application has also been distinguished in Mobile Excellence Awards 2020 with the Gold Award in the Mobile Digital Transformation section, according to an announcement.

The Visit Greece App is a useful tool for visitors to Greece, where they can quickly and easily find travel information, as well as real-time information on tourism issues. Users can ask questions in the special chatbot. The application draws and channels information from the GNTO portal, while it is the only official destination app in Greece. At the same time, it is a modern platform for the free promotion of Greek tourism companies. The Visit Greece application started six months ago and already has over 700,000 downloads; 80 pct are registered active users, while in an extremely difficult season, 1,000 tourism companies from all over Greece have already registered. The innovative, as it is emphasised, project was implemented at a fast pace, as it took only 10 weeks from the conception of the idea to the operation of the application. It is available in the Google Online Store and the App Store.