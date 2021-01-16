Athens public prosecutor initiates investigation into revelations of Olympic athlete Sofia Bekatorou

The Athens public prosecutor’s office will initiative an investigation into public revelations by Olympic sailing athlete Sofia Bekatorou against a man she named as having sexually molested her 23 years ago during preparations for the Sydney Olympics.

The revelations by Bekatorou, who said the perpetrator was an official of the Hellenic Sailing Federation, have led to an avalanche of reactions condemning sexual violence, from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to ministers, party leaders and representatives, and fellow athletes. New Democracy has suspended the membership of a man named in reports as a Hellenic Sailing Federation official.

Chief first-instance court prosecutor Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou has taking the initiative of ordering a preliminary investigation to determine what exactly happened. She plans to call the athlete to testify on Monday or Tuesday, regardless of the statute of limitations.

This will not be the first time the Athens public prosecutor has investigated the Federation, as another Olympic sailing athlete, Nikos Kaklamanakis, filed charges of mismanagement. This investigation is ongoing.