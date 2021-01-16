Greece begins vaccinations of 85+ yr. olds against Covid-19

The vaccination of individuals over 85 years old with the first of two shots began in Greece on Saturday, as that of health staff at the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus continues.

The vaccination is free for all, and inoculation of the general public will begin after all vulnerable groups are vaccinated.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias was on hand at the vaccinations of Elpis Hospital in Athens. In a tweet, the minister said he was at the hospital “with Mr. Nikos and Mr. Tassos, who were inoculated against Covid-19,” and posted a photo on his account.