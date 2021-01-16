January 17, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece begins vaccinations of 85+ yr. olds against Covid-19

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The vaccination of individuals over 85 years old with the first of two shots began in Greece on Saturday, as that of health staff at the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus continues.

The vaccination is free for all, and inoculation of the general public will begin after all vulnerable groups are vaccinated.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias was on hand at the vaccinations of Elpis Hospital in Athens. In a tweet, the minister said he was at the hospital “with Mr. Nikos and Mr. Tassos, who were inoculated against Covid-19,” and posted a photo on his account.

More Stories

Greece confirms 510 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, on Saturday

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

‘Leandros’ cold front hits Greece with low temperatures, snow throughout most of Greece

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Athens public prosecutor initiates investigation into revelations of Olympic athlete Sofia Bekatorou

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 510 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, on Saturday

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

‘Leandros’ cold front hits Greece with low temperatures, snow throughout most of Greece

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece begins vaccinations of 85+ yr. olds against Covid-19

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Athens public prosecutor initiates investigation into revelations of Olympic athlete Sofia Bekatorou

January 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom