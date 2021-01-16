Greece confirms 510 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths, on Saturday

Greece confirmed 510 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 7 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

The total confimed cases in Greece since the pandemic began total 148,370. Of these, 5,721 relate to travel abroad and 45,355 to already known cases.

Nationally, 323 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69. A majority of 87.6 percent has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,028 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 20 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,441. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.4 pct had an underlying cond