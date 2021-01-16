Two young men charged with criminal assault after beating of Athens metro station manager

A public prosecutor levelled criminal charges on Saturday against two brothers for severely beating an Athens metro station manager, 53, on Wednesday after he asked them to wear their masks.

The 15- and 17-year-olds, arrested with the help of station cameras, were identified by the victim who had had to be hospitalized. They were charged with intentional grievous bodily harm and insubordination for refusing to be fingerprinted.

Also charged was a special guard, member of the Greek police, who appeared to be a family friend and allegedly advised them on how to avoid arrest as well as what to do if they were arrested. He will be prosecuted for breach of duty and accessory to a crime.

They were all led before an investigating magistrate and will ask for time to prepare their defense.

The two youths attacked the station master on the platform after getting off the train and after he had asked them to wear masks and take their feet off the seats. They claimed he spoke badly to them and they did not realize how badly they had hurt them.

After switching trains, the two got off at Monastiraki where they were picked up by their mother, who had called up the policeman for advice. He was in turn arrested when he went to their house to ask how they are.

A psychologist paid a visit to the two youths, who have a clean record, during their detention.

AMNA