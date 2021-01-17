January 18, 2021

Greece confirms 237 new coronavirus infections, 28 deaths on Sunday

January 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 237 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 13 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

All confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s first case in Greece total 148,607. Of these, 5,739 are linked to travel abroad and 45,466 to already known cases.

Nationally, 320 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69. A majority of 87.5 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more. 

Another 1,030 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 28 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,469. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,225 were men.

