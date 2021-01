Extreme cold prevailed on Monday morning on the Greek mainland and particularly in the region of Western Macedonia, with the temperatures dropped as low as -19 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures in Greece recorded by the automated weather stations of the National Observatory of Athens meteo.gr network were in Mesovouno Kozani (-19.3C), Koilada Kozanis (-19.3C), Kitrini Limni Kozanis (-17.6C), Nevrokopi (-15.7C) and Florina (-15.5C).