Greece confirms 320 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 322 intubated patients

Greece confirmed 320 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 15 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 148,925 of which 5,763 relate to travel from abroad and 45,578 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 322 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 69 years, 87.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 231 of them are men. Another 1,031 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 19 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,488 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,234 were men.