Greece registers 566 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 320 patients in ICUs

Greece registered 566 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 17 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 149,462 of which 5,786 relate to travel from abroad and 45,808 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 320 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.9 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 225 of them are men. Another 1,037 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 30 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,518 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,254 were men.