New bill will transform growth course of Greece’s islands, Plakiotakis says

January 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis on Tuesday expressed satisfaction that the draft law “Comprehensive maritime policy for the islands…” has been tabled in parliament.

“It is a bill that changes the facts in the perception of insularity and the growth course of our islands,” Plakiotakis said.

“Greece needs an official and well-planned public islands’ policy, with clear strategic targets, a separate action plan and specific means and tools for its implementation,” he said. Plakiotakis emphasised the fact that the bill includes special financing programmes, both for developing infrastructure and for supporting island entrepreneurship.

