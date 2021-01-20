Greece confirms 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 27 fatalities; 300 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 16 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 149.973 of which 5.805 relate to travel from abroad and 46.011 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 300 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 213 of them are men. Another 1.044 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 27 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.545 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.271 were men.