IATA urges support for PM Mitsotakis’ initiative for digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday urged European Union institutions and agencies to support Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ initiative for a digital European Covid-19 vaccination certificate, that would enable those who are vaccinated to travel freely within Europe without the requirement of having been tested.

In an open letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and also to key EU policy-makers, IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac called on EU states to coordinate a policy that would see Europe “safely gain the economic and social benefits of renewed freedom of movement, beginning with those who are vaccinated.”

”Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ initiative should be urgently adopted by the Commission and all member states. Vaccination is a fundamental key to safely reopening borders and stimulating economic recovery. A pan-European mutually recognized vaccination certificate would be an important step towards giving governments the confidence to safely open their borders, and passengers the confidence to fly without the barrier of quarantine,” stressed de Juniac.

IATA also underlined that EU leaders should urge the European Commission “into taking action and develop a common certification” at their scheduled meeting on Thursday January 21, as Mitsotakis’ proposal is on the agenda.