PM Mitsotakis congratulates US President Biden, Vice-President Harris

January 20, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris upon their swearing-in at the inauguration ceremony held in Washington DC on Wednesday, with a post on social media.

On Twitter, Mitsotakis wrote in English: “Warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations.”

