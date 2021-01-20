PM Mitsotakis congratulates US President Biden, Vice-President Harris

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris upon their swearing-in at the inauguration ceremony held in Washington DC on Wednesday, with a post on social media.

On Twitter, Mitsotakis wrote in English: “Warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations.”