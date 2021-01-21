Greece confirms 509 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 293 intubated patients

Greece confirmed 509 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 1 was identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 150.479 of which 5.813 relate to travel from abroad and 46.236 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 293 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 85.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 205 of them are men. Another 1.050 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 25 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.570 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.286 were men.