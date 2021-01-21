PM Mitsotakis ahead of EU Summit: Digital vaccination certificate ‘is about opening up the freedom of movement’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “the vaccination certificate is not about restricting people’s ability to travel”, in a post on social media ahead of Thursday’s EU Summit.

On Twitter, Mitsotakis continued in English: “It’s about opening up the freedom of movement using a simple, secure digital solution that can get our economies moving again. Looking forward to discussing this at the European Commission.”

Speaking to EURACTIV earlier on Thursday, Mitsotakis said that “it’s exactly the kind of collaborative project that the EU was set up to deliver”, adding: “That’s exactly why I am raising the issue now with the European Commission, and why EU leaders need to start to work on this initiative immediately, in order to fairly structure digital vaccine certificates and associated practices that satisfy any concerns.”