Greece registers 585 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 28 fatalities; 288 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 585 new coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 7 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 151.041 of which 5.822 relate to travel from abroad and 46.487 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 288 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.5 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 202 of them are men. Another 1.059 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 28 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.598 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.302 were men.