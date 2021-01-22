January 23, 2021

Junior & General High Schools to reopen on Monday February 1

January 22, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Junior High schools and General High schools (grades 7-12) will reopen their classrooms to students on Monday February 1, announced Education Minister Niki Kerameus 

The decision was taken after the relevant suggestion by the health ministry’s committee of coronavirus experts, she added. 

Universities, second-chance schools, private colleges and tuition centers, language centers, and adult learning centers will all continue to operate via distance learning, she clarified. 

Medical staff of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) will collect test samples at schools on a regular basis, she noted, while strict safety measures will be in effect. 

Students over 16 and school teachers can sign up for a free coronavirus test at edu.testing.gov.gr, the minister underlined. 

University students who rent dwellings and currently want to move home can do so over a maximum of three days, provided they keep a copy of their void rent agreement as document proof. 

