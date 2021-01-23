Greece confirms 605 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 292 patients in ICUs

Greece confirmed 605 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 4 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 151.646 of which 5.830 relate to travel from abroad and 46.753 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 292 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 84.9 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 206 of them are men. Another 1.066 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 24 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.622 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.315 were men.