Greece confirms 334 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths on Sunday

Greece confirmed 334 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 4 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

All confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s first case in Greece total 151,980. Of these, 5,837 are linked to travel abroad and 46,929 to already known cases.

280 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68. A majority of 85.8 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more.

Another 1,068 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 24 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,646. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,330 were men.