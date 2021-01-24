January 24, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Up to two passengers in addition to the driver will be allowed in taxis, cars as of Monday

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

As of Monday, January 25, at 06:00, up to two (2) passengers in addition to the driver will be allowed in taxis and cars for private use after the approval of the relevant recommendations of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry by the Infectious Diseases Committee.

According to the new Joint Ministerial Decision “Emergency measures to protect public health from the risk of further spread of coronavirus COVID-19”, published on Saturday exceeding this passenger limit is allowed only in two cases:
– (a) minor children whose stay at home under adult supervision is impossible; or
– (b) a person in need of assistance from a second passenger for his transfer.

More Stories

Greece confirms 334 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths on Sunday

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Colchicine in the fight against coronavirus

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PHOTOS: Two new ICU spaces delivered to Chania General Hospital and Venizelion Hospital

January 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 334 new coronavirus infections, 24 deaths on Sunday

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Colchicine in the fight against coronavirus

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Up to two passengers in addition to the driver will be allowed in taxis, cars as of Monday

January 24, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PHOTOS: Two new ICU spaces delivered to Chania General Hospital and Venizelion Hospital

January 23, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom