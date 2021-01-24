Up to two passengers in addition to the driver will be allowed in taxis, cars as of Monday

As of Monday, January 25, at 06:00, up to two (2) passengers in addition to the driver will be allowed in taxis and cars for private use after the approval of the relevant recommendations of the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry by the Infectious Diseases Committee.

According to the new Joint Ministerial Decision “Emergency measures to protect public health from the risk of further spread of coronavirus COVID-19”, published on Saturday exceeding this passenger limit is allowed only in two cases:

– (a) minor children whose stay at home under adult supervision is impossible; or

– (b) a person in need of assistance from a second passenger for his transfer.