January 26, 2021

Coach accused of raping a minor to testify on Thursday

January 25, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

A 38-year-old coach accused of raping an athlete who was a minor at the time the alleged offence will provide testimony at a hearing on Thursday, after requesting additional time to prepare. 

The coach was detained on Sunday on the island of Samos, on an arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor’s office charging him with raping a sailing athlete 11 years ago.

He faces serious criminal charges of repeated counts of rape, repeated child seduction and repeated abuse in lewdness. The coach, in his public statements, denies the allegations of rape and said he “had a relationship” with the girl, of which her mother was aware, adding that the mother had wanted him to marry her daughter.

